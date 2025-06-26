New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has dismantled an international scam operation targeting citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, according to an official press release.

Delhi Police said that the intelligence inputs indicated that AVS Holidays, operating from Kirti Nagar, Delhi, was engaged in organised cyber fraud.

"Intelligence inputs indicated that AVS Holidays, operating from Kirti Nagar, Delhi, was engaged in organized cyber fraud. The accused utilized online advertising platforms, social media, and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, to prominently display misleading advertisements for flight booking and cancellation services. These advertisements were strategically designed to appear above legitimate service providers on search results," police said.

Upon engaging potential victims--primarily foreign nationals--the perpetrators would obtain sensitive financial data, including card numbers and CVVs, under the pretext of processing bookings. Once tickets were issued in the victims' names, the syndicate would later initiate fraudulent cancellation procedures by impersonating the customers. They submitted forged documentation, including fabricated death and medical certificates, to airlines in order to secure full refunds, police said.

The illicit proceeds were partially returned to the victims--after deducting fictitious cancellation fees--or withheld entirely. Preliminary forensic analysis of seized electronic devices has revealed hundreds of forged documents used to facilitate these fraudulent claims.

A formal investigation was initiated with the registration of FIR under various sections of IT Act, at PS Special Cell, Delhi.

Despite the cross-jurisdictional complexity, given the foreign location of victims and third-party service providers (airlines and intermediaries), the team meticulously pursued technical leads. Through sustained digital forensics, telephonic analysis, and coordination with relevant international bodies, crucial electronic evidence and victim statements were gathered and corroborated.

On June 24, acting on the intelligence developed, the team apprehended the prime accused, Akshay Sharma. Multiple digital devices and documents instrumental in the commission of the offence were recovered. These include numerous counterfeit death certificates and records substantiating the fraudulent refund claims.

During sustained custodial interrogation, the accused confessed to establishing and operating fraudulent call centres over several years, under the facade of a legitimate travel service provider. He admitted to orchestrating a scheme that primarily targeted U.S. and other foreign nationals by posing as an authorized flight booking agency. He, along with his accomplices, systematically manipulated airline refund processes using impersonation and document forgery, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

