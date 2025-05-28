New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) in a Saket court in a case against journalist Rana Ayyub related to posts on microblogging site X. Delhi Police stated that the alleged posts are not available on X. Police also stated that reply from X is awaited.

Delhi Police filed the ATR before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Himanshu Raman Kumar. He has directed the investigation officer to file a fresh ATR.

The current ATR has been filed on the application moved by complainant Amita Sachdeva, who is a practicing advocate.

The ATR has stated that on checking the X platform, the alleged posts are not available. On receipt of reply from X, further investigation will be conducted accordingly and will be finalised.

It is also stated that during course of investigation, on January 28, 2025, a notice under Section 91 of CrPC was uploaded on X for obtaining details of alleged X account @RanaAyyub and content which was posted by the alleged X (twitter) account.

Thereafter again notices under Section 91 of CrPC were sent to X through the portal on March 03, 2025, April 10, 2025 and April 22, 2025 for obtaining details of the alleged X account @RanaAyyub. Reply remains awaited.

On January 25, 2025, a Saket court had ordered to register a case Under Sections 153A, 295A, 505 of IPC on the complaint by Amita Sachdeva.

Pursuant to the court order, a case on January 27, 2025, under Sections 153A, 295A, 505 of IPC has been registered at police station Cyber South District.

The complainant had reported that an individual named Rana Ayyub repeatedly used her social media account, specifically X (@RanaAyyub), to post offensive and derogatory comments targeting Hindu deities.

According to the complainant's allegations, one such post by Rana Ayyub was made on May 29, 2015, wherein she allegedly defamed Veer Savarkar on X (then called Twitter).

It is also alleged that other posts by Ayyub contained offensive remarks about Sita, a revered Hindu deity, on March 13, 2013, and October 22, 2014. These posts have a caused distress to the complainant, prompting her to file the complaint.

The complainant said that she is not satisfied with the ATR as the alleged posts are still there on X.

Police have filed the ATR on the application moved by the complainant.

She has contended that the court on January 25, 2025, allowed the Application filed by her for registration of an FIR and directed the SHO, Cyber Police Station, South, to convert the contents of complaint as FIR and investigate the matter fairly.

She further contended that the FIR was registered under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 IPC by police, it failed to incorporate the full contents of the complaint, thereby disregarding and failing to comply with the Court's order passed on January 25, 2025.

Furthermore, the FIR does not mention the name of the accused, instead erroneously recording it as 'unknown', she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)