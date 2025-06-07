New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi police have lodged an FIR against anti-social elements involved in spreading misinformation about the demolition drive on the basis of a complaint filed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a release said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier issued an order to take strict legal action against those spreading misinformation about the demolition drive.

Also Read | Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Desperate Pakistan Wrote 4 Letters to India, Pleading Reinstatement of IWT, Say Sources.

The complaint highlights that a list of 675 JJ Bastis, which is publicly available on the DUSIB website for informational and administrative purposes, is being falsely circulated as the list of slums slated for demolition. This misinformation is creating panic, fear, and unrest among residents of vulnerable areas, the release added.

The DUSIB has categorically clarified that no such demolition action has been taken so far by the department. Only those JJ bastis have been identified for rehabilitation under Policy, against which directions has been passed by Court, the release added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Panch Pran Initiative Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swaraj, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The misinformation being spread is baseless, unverified, and malicious, and could lead to law-and-order issues. In light of the same, Station House Officer is requested to take action against those anti-social elements who are spreading such baseless rumours and file an FIR accordingly," as per the complaint.

The CM has directed officials to maintain open communication with JJ residents and also urged citizens not to fall prey to such fabricated claims and to verify all information through official channels.

CM Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of slum dwellers. She emphasized that Delhi belongs to all its citizens, and every effort is being made to build an inclusive and secure city. Chief Minister assured that no slum will be demolished without providing them Pakka Makan.

As per the release, CM Rekha Gupta further said, "Our government believes in inclusive governance. Spreading fear among poor families by misusing public information is not just irresponsible but criminal. We will not tolerate any attempts to incite unrest. The Delhi Police has been asked to take swift and strict action against such anti-social elements." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)