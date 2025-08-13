New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, announced stringent traffic restrictions across the national capital.

"Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over... We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there...," he said.

Last week, on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to the officials, two meetings at different levels were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

District DCPs, Special CP, Joint CP, Zonal incharge and Sector incharge of the Red Fort were present in the meeting, stated a senior police official.

It was the final stage discussion on the multiple layers of security which would be in place at the Red Fort, along with the anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology.

Emphasis was laid on the need for advanced information regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles. Measures to prevent unauthorised border intrusions were discussed.

Traffic restrictions and management plans were reviewed to ensure smooth vehicular flow during the celebrations.

On August 8, an Interstate Coordination meeting was also held at Delhi Police Headquarters ahead of Independence Day celebrations to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and to address various issues related to preparation ahead of the celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, S.B.K. Singh, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Senior Police Officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, along with Senior officers of Central Intelligence/Enforcement Agencies. (ANI)

