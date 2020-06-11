By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], 11 June (ANI): Delhi Police has deployed additional police force outside the United States (US) Embassy in view of the possibility of `Black Lives Matter' protest in Delhi over the death of African American man George Floyd.

"We have received input from our special branch that some groups have planned a protest at the US embassy in Delhi. A Delhi Police team is already stationed outside the embassy and we have increased the number of personnel," an officer who is monitoring the situation told to ANI.

The protest comes in the backdrop of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd who died in the United States on May 25 in police custody. His death led to protests in several cities of the US.

The special branch of Delhi police has gathered inputs that some groups were planning to protest at the US embassy in Delhi.

Other intelligence sources have also alerted Delhi Police about the protest under Black Lives Matter banner.

Sources said that police personnel have been deployed with requisite personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to provide adequate protection in view of COVID-19.

The police has also heightened security outside the UK High Commission in view of possible protests.

Rallies and gatherings of people are prohibited according to the government's guidelines related to COVID-19. (ANI)

