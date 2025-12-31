New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI) Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital, deploying nearly 3,000 personnel to ensure public safety and maintain law and order for the New Year celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Joimmissiont Coner Sanjay Kumar Jain said extensive deployments have been planned across Delhi. "As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations," Jain said.

He added that more than 50 checkpoints have been set up across the city to curb traffic violations and conduct checks for drunk driving using breath analysers.

According to Jain, around 60 party zones, including popular markets, malls and nightlife hubs, have been identified where intensified checking will be carried out. Additionally, Jain said, "police officials have had separate meetings with owners of nightclubs and restaurants, and have urged them to act as responsible outlets, requesting them not to serve alcohol to underage, stop serving and close at the prescribed time."

"Nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth movement, prevent untoward incidents and manage crowds," Jain said, adding that strict action will be taken against violators.

In Ayodhya, authorities have divided the entire temple town into sectors and zones, deploying personnel accordingly while monitoring crowds through CCTV cameras and drones, as a surge of devotees continues to arrive for darshan. Police are also conducting vehicle checks and enforcing drunk-driving norms.

Likewise, in Bhopal, police have intensified checking procedures, carrying out thorough searches of vehicles to prevent illegal transportation of liquor and conducting breath analyser tests. Bars and restaurants in the Madhya Pradesh capital have also been inspected and issued strict guidelines to follow during celebrations. (ANI)

