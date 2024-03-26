New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Security has been tightened with the deployment of police outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of protest by AAP workers against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed on the road leading to the prime minister's residence and outside the Patel Chowk metro station.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have confirmed that no permission has been granted for the protest.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected in several parts of Delhi. In an advirsory about the traffic restrictions, the Delhi Police said, "No vehicles will be permitted to stop or park anywhere on Tughlak road, Safdarjung Road, or Kemal Ataturk Marg. General entry for public will not be allowed."

"Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in traffic pit at Kali Bari Marg," the Delhi traffic police advisory read.

On Monday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to celebrate Holi this year as its senior party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are currently in jail, adding that the AAP leaders will organize a protest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

"Imagine the situation in the families of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia right now. These are family members of AAP. Hence, the party has decided to not celebrate Holi this year. Now, we will celebrate Holi only after Arvind Kejriwal is released from jail," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

"A sitting CM and a national convenor of a national party were arrested during the Model Code of Conduct. The whole world is shocked. All opposition parties have decided that we will organise a huge rally at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31," he said.

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the defunct excise policy. He was sent to ED custody till March 28 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

