New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi police special cell nabbed one employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside a courtroom at Rohini Court Complex recently, informed the police.

The police have ruled out any terror angle in the matter, added the police.

Also Read | JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at nta.ac.in.

According to the police, the accused had planted the bomb for a lawyer of Rohini Court with whom he had a personal enmity over a property for the past six years.

Delhi Police nabbed the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage, as per the police.

Also Read | Ganga Expressway Will Improve Connectivity, Boost Economic Development Across Uttar Pradesh, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Over 88 cameras were scanned and the suspect was seen coming out of the courtroom a few minutes before the blast.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on December 9.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)