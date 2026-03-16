New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Amidst the reported LPG shortage across the country due to the West Asia conflict, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday busted an illegal LPG cylinder hoarding racket, which was operating from a godown in the Mundka area of the national capital.

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police seized 610 cylinders of different LPG companies, including Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas.

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The reported shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia; however, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, the government said in its latest update.

Despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing.

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"Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere...," she said.

She also asserted that 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG transport consumers is being maintained.

The Government said it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors.

The government yet again requested LPG consumers to shift to PNG connections, wherever possible. Some gas companies have also announced some incentives to attract consumers.

Many cases of illegal hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders have emerged across the country in the past few days.

Earlier on Sunday, in a major crackdown against the illegal hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders, Bhaderwah Police carried out a successful operation in the area and recovered 75 LPG cylinders while arresting three accused persons involved in the illegal trade.

According to the police, acting on specific information and on the directions of SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta (JKPS), a police team from Police Station Bhaderwah launched a raid after receiving inputs that some individuals were illegally selling LPG cylinders to the public in the Bhaderwah area.

During the operation, police apprehended three persons. Police officials said that eight filled LPG cylinders and 15 empty cylinders were recovered from the possession of Abdul Hamid, while 28 filled cylinders and 24 empty cylinders were seized from Ghulam Rasool. In total, 75 LPG cylinders were recovered from their joint possession. (ANI)

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