New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police have set up a Pink Police chowki at Shraddhanand Marg.

The chowki has been set up by Delhi Police- Central district.

According to the police, the chowki has been set up in order to help sex workers at Shraddhanand Marg and empower them. "We want to help the sex workers to change profession and for that, we have decided to provide different profession courses such as vocational training. The chowki at Shraddhanand Marg was set up on February 18," Kiran Sethi, Chowki Incharge, Pink Chowki GB Road

"There are a lot of sex workers in this area, our purpose is to provide vocational skills to women to make them employable. A computer lab has also been set up," DCP Shweta Chauhan. (ANI)

