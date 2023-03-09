New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): To ensure that residents in the national capital can immerse themselves in the festival of colours without fearing for their security, the South District of Delhi Police deployed multiple teams at vulnerable areas for prevention and detection of crimes and ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration of Holi.

Special drives against organised crime and the consumption of liquor in public were carried out in various places within the jurisdictional ambit of South District District, between March 6 and 8, to maintain law and order ahead of and during the festival of colours.

The objective behind the drives was to control crime and ensure a better security ambience for residents for celebrating the festival of colours.

According to the South District of Delhi Police, during the special drives, 25 bootleggers and a gambler were arrested while 472 persons were bound down under preventive action in different police station areas.

A total of 12,894 quarters of liquor, 396 halves of liquor, 394 beer bottles and 5 bottles of liquor, 1 scooty, 1 rickshaw and stake money worth Rs 860 in cash were seized.

The dedicated teams sensitised local informers and collected human intelligence. They were also directed to keep a vigil over those in jail or out on bail or parole and do a rigorous background check on those suspected to be involved in criminal activities.

Further, several teams were put together to patrol areas ahead of and during the festival. (ANI)

