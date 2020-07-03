New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Noida on Friday, officials said.

Sub-inspector Dharamvir Singh was admitted to the Kailash Super Speciality Hospital in Noida on June 13 for a bypass surgery, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kanpur Encounter: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia, Pension And Government Job To Families of Deceased Police Personnel.

He tested negative for coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital.

On June 22, his bypass surgery was done and since then he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Improved to 60.73%, Says Health Ministry.

On Thursday, the hospital informed his family that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Friday morning, they pronounced him dead, the officer said.

Singh, a resident of Narela, was posted at the office of DCP Northwest.

Earlier this week, a 49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector posted with the Special Cell had of COVID-19 in South Delhi's Max hospital.

Eleven Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 so far. Around 2,000 have so far tested positive for the virus, out of which 1,300 personnel have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)