New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): To assess the preparation and alertness of the force ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police Special Cell will plant dummy IEDs across the city.

This move comes after intelligence input on multiple terror threats in different parts of the national capital ahead of the festive season, said sources. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident.

In the festive season, crowded areas become easy targets for terror groups. Sources said all crowded places and possible strike points are being covered via this drill to assess the promptness of police personnel.

Earlier also, the special cell planted 15 dummy IEDs to check the alertness of the force. Out of 15 IEDs, at least 10 of them were detected well on time by the police force.

Sources said departmental action is likely to be taken in case of personnel in respective areas if they fail to detect the dummy IEDs.

On August 7, Delhi Police implemented a Red Alert scheme across the central district for three hours in the evening and intensive checking, picketing and patrolling started concentrating more on high footfall and congested areas keeping Independence Day celebrations in mind.

According to Delhi Police's plan, four tiffin boxes as dummies at locations like Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market (Karol bagh), New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj were planted. It further said another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid where a situation of a mock bomb blast was created and the alertness of the staff was assessed. (ANI)

