New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday that the party's poll manifesto is being prepared after extensive discussions with the public.

The BJP has begun its preparations for the Delhi Assembly polls by holding various meetings over the past few days.

"The Sankalp Patra of the BJP and the manifesto are being prepared after holding discussions with the public. The BJP has issued a WhatsApp number, a hashtag, and a website to gather feedback from the public," the BJP leader told ANI.

Meenakshi Lekhi also emphasized that the party aims to address the concerns of the people of the National Capital.

"We want to address the issues of the people of Delhi. We will go among the public and also hold meetings with people at our central office. We will ask the people for their views and prepare a manifesto," she said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Parvesh Verma said on Monday that the BJP-ruled states have delivered all of their promises made over the past 11 years. Verma also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Delhi following the assembly elections expected in 2025.

"The BJP delivers whatever it promises. We have shown it during the eleven years of the Modi government in the BJP-ruled states," the BJP leader told ANI. Parvesh Verma further claimed, "Our government is going to be formed for the next five years in New Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders held a meeting for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, which was attended by the Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, and other party members.

On November 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Delhi.

The elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official dates.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

