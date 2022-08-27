New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Power discoms in the national capital have asked consumers to verify customer-related information only through official channels to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.

Several activities like sending false messages of disconnection or reconnection of electricity, fake app installation, employee visits, and asking money for settling pending bill payment have been reported by consumers, discom officials said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Central Government Employees Get 4 Percent Hike in DA?.

A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said consumers can verify any information using the company's website or calling on the customer care number.

"Many Tata Power-DDL customers have expressed concern about receiving messages mentioning that their power supply will be disconnected because the bill payment was not updated," the TPDDL spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Muslim Cabinet Colleague Visit Vishnupad Temple in Gaya To Display Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood.

The fraudsters ask the customers to call or send a WhatsApp message or even request an in-person visit. These activities are "rampant" because people instinctively call the number or ask for help and get lured into providing confidential details, she said.

The company has requested its customers not to call any unofficial number, download any third-party app for such activities, or request an employee visit, the spokesperson said.

However, if an employee visits the customers' premises, his/her identity can be verified using the company's official mobile app 'TPDDL Connect', she added.

According to her, the company has also lodged an official complaint against these phone numbers and urged the customers to be cautious of fake messages and calls as this may also result in financial loss.

Meanwhile, the BSES discoms have been sensitising consumers during in-person interactions and RWA meetings to remain vigilant against fraudulent calls and messages regarding electricity disconnection and bill payment, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the consumers are told not to click on unknown links or call on suspicious numbers received through messages or e-mails. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)