New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi on Friday reported 460 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

Also Read | Anish Abbasi Gets Appointed as Secretary of BJP Delhi Minority Morcha.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)