New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 7,830 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 4,51,382.

The national capital had recorded 5,023 cases on Monday.

According to the Delhi government, 6,157 more people recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to 4,02,854.

However, eighty-three more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 7,143. Delhi has 41,385 active cases of COVID-19 with case fatality rate at 1.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,91,731, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

As many as 448 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours took the national death toll to 1,27,059. (ANI)

