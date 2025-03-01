New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday evening, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

The city also experienced rainfall in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 Apprentice Posts at bankofindia.co.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, till 8:30 am on Saturday. While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall, Palam recorded 1.0 mm and Pitampura recorded 4 mm of rainfall.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 92 per cent and 57 per cent.At 6 pm, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read | Child Marriages in Rajasthan: State Government Orders Strict Measures To Curb Child Marriage, Mandates Date of Birth of Bride and Groom on Wedding Invites.

As per AQI standards, a reading between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.

The weather department has forecast misty conditions on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be 28 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)