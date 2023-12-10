New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 314 in the 'very poor' category. On Saturday at 6 pm it was recorded as 322.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky on Sunday, followed by ‘shallow' to ‘moderate' from Monday onwards.

The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

