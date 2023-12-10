Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Seerat Accuses AAP Leader of Neglecting Family, Throwing His Son Out in Viral Video; Akali Dal Leader Offers To Adopt

Majithia first revealed a social media post by the Chief Minister's former wife Inderpreet Grewal in which she accused Mann of not taking any responsibility for their two children. The post also quoted Inderpreet as saying she had remained away from politics but was now coming out against the Chief Minister as staying quiet was being interpreted as a sign of weakness.

News IANS| Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST
    News IANS| Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Seerat Accuses AAP Leader of Neglecting Family, Throwing His Son Out in Viral Video; Akali Dal Leader Offers To Adopt
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Manns Daughter Seerat. (Photo Credit: X Video Grab)

    Chandigarh, December 9: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Saturday while revealing a clip posted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s daughter Seerat and a post of the latter’s mother Preet Grewal on social media said in case Mann was unable to fulfill his duties towards his two children, he would look after them as a foster father.

    Majithia first revealed a social media post by the Chief Minister's former wife Inderpreet Grewal in which she accused Mann of not taking any responsibility for their two children. The post also quoted Inderpreet as saying she had remained away from politics but was now coming out against the Chief Minister as staying quiet was being interpreted as a sign of weakness. AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Launch Scheme for Doorstep Delivery of Services in Ludhiana on December 10.

    She also asserted Mann had done a drama of leaving his family for Punjab, saying "If this was so he would not have formed a new family". The SAD leader also played a video recording of the Chief Minister's daughter who detailed how her brother was first not allowed into the Chief Minister's residence and then was thrown out at midnight.

    Video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Daughter Seerat

    She also accused her father of being a drunkard who had indulged in physical and emotional abuse of his family besides resorting to emotional blackmail. Majithia offered to fulfil the responsibility of a father to Seerat in case the Chief Minister refused to do so.

    "I have never listened to any daughter talking about their father in this manner," he said, adding: "Punjabis cannot expect anything from a person who could not do the right thing for his daughter." Bhagwant Mann Dance Video: Punjab CM Dances With Newly Recruited Cops at Passing Out Parade of Constables in Jalandhar, Clip Goes Viral.

    He also asked Bhagwant Mann to correct his wrongs and fulfil his responsibilities as a father. Majithia urged the Chief Minister to eschew lying and resorting to wild allegations against his political rivals.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    News IANS| Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST
    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

