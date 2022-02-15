New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The mercury rose slightly in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 92 per cent, it said.

The weather department predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had recorded a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is expected to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) read 214 at 9.45 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

