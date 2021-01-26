New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,34,229.

Delhi Government's health bulletin said on Tuesday that the national capital has reported 218 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 6,21,783.

The death toll has gone up to 10,820 with seven more persons succumbing to the virus.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,626.

The total case count in the country stands at 1,06,76,838 including 1,77,266 active cases and 1,03,45,985 discharges. The death toll has gone upto 1,53,587. (ANI)

