New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The national capital reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, said the health bulletin by the Delhi health department on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 860.

According to the bulletin, no patient lost his life in the last 24 hours and therefore the total number of deaths due to the infection remained at 26,140.

As many as 251 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,35,641.

As many as 38,795 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital during the last 24 hours out of which 31,133 RTPCR tests and 7,662 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

As many as 3,68,32,770 samples have been tested so far, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. (ANI)

