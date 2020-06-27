New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 2,948 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 80,188.

In a health bulletin, the Delhi Government's health department informed that there are 28,329 active cases in the metropolis.

As per the bulletin, 66 persons succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll to 2,558 deaths.

As many as 2,210 patients recovered/discharged/migrated on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated persons to 49,301.

So far 4,78,336 samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 19,180 samples tested today, according to the bulletin.

There are 315 containment zone in Delhi. (ANI)

