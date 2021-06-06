New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate in the metropolis stands at 0.5 per cent, the lowest since March 9. The cumulative case count has gone up to 14,29,244 and the death toll is at 24,591.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,889 which is the lowest after March 25.

The bulletin said 1,189 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period taking total recoveries to 13,98,764.

The national capital has 11,557 containment zones. The fatality rate is at 1.72 per cent and the recovery rate increased to 97.86 per cent.

A total of 76,857 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and over 1.97 crore tests have been conducted so far.

Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20 since the pandemic began last year. The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

