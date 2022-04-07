New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI)

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) President Shifa-ur-Rehman in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in Delhi riots during February 2020.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Shoots Grandfather, Aunt to Death Over Property Dispute in Karnal Village; Absconding.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application saying the reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused was “prima facie” true.

Rehman, booked under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had urged the court for bail, saying he was in custody since April 26, 2020, and the investigation was already complete.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

The defence counsel argued that no case under UAPA or any other penal provision is made out against the accused.

The prosecution opposed the bail order arguing that there were statements of numerous witnesses including protected public witnesses highlighting the incriminating material against the accused.

A broad reading of all the statements brings out the role of the accused Shifa ur Rehman in the context of conspiracy and riots, it said.

It also argued that the accused was a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the WhatsApp group of the JMI Coordination Committee and others.

Rehman is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.PTI UK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)