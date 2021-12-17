New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide expeditiously, preferably within three months, a petition seeking registration of FIR and investigation against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for alleged hate speech at the time of Delhi riots in 2020.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai in the order said, "We request the High Court to decide the writ petition expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months."

The order of the apex court came on a petition filed by three victims of the Delhi riots complaining that the Delhi High Court was not hearing their case.

They sought direction for the registration of a case against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma for their alleged hate speech which the petitioners claimed, incited the Delhi riots of 2020.

They said no progress has been made in their petition before the High Court even though the apex court had earlier directed the High Court to decide the same expeditiously.

The petitioners sought the constitution of an independent Special Investigation Team with officers from outside Delhi to investigate the riots cases, compensation for the victims and preservation of CCTV footage and evidence of violence. (ANI)

