New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Security personnel have been deployed at the Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of farmers are expected to converge on Monday to participate in the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory yesterday in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The Delhi Traffic Police in a statement stated, "Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is organising a Kisan Rally on February 20 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi. As per the organisers, 15,000 to 20,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to the Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of February 19-20.

A total of eight diversion points were named in the notification, namely, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg Mirdard Chowk, Minot Road R/L, Ajmari Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi gate JLN Marg, R/A Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Pahrganj Chowk.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to avoid the given routes, and travel by taking sufficient time in hand. It advised avoiding the use of private vehicles and roadside parking. It also advised people to inform the police about any suspicious movement of any object or person. (ANI)

