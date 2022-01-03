New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Gurdwara Elections Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday introduced the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Assembly to add one more member to the list of nominated members of the DSGMC, taking its total to 10.

The Bill also seeks to add the head priest of Shri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab to the list of existing four head priests of the Sri Akal Takhts, who act as nominated members to the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

According to a statement released by Delhi Assembly, the amendment in Section 4(b)(ii) would take the number of nominated members under this subsection to five. They are the head priests of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna, Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded, and Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab.

It said that none of the head priests have voting rights for the purpose of election of office-bearers and other members of the executive board under sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of Section 16 of the Bill.

"The total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, would be 46 elected members and 10 nominated members, taking the total tally of the DSGMC members to 56,” the statement said.

The proposed Bill, as passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi will be required to be reserved by the Lieutenant Governor for the consideration and assent of the President of India, it added.

