New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Professor Dhananjay Joshi, the founding vice-chancellor of the Delhi Teachers University (DTU), has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. His resignation was submitted to the lieutenant governor's (LG) office on Wednesday, though it is yet to be officially accepted.

There was no official comment from the LG's office regarding the resignation or its acceptance.

"There are personal reasons behind my resignation," Joshi told PTI. "I submitted my resignation to the LG on Wednesday. It has not been accepted till now. I have also requested to return to my previous university, which is the GGSIP University," he said.

Joshi was appointed as the first VC of the DTU, a university established on January 26, 2022 during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The institution was envisioned as a specialised university to focus on teacher training, educational leadership and policy -- aiming to strengthen school education both at the pre-service and in-service levels.

Prior to his appointment at the DTU, Joshi served as the dean of the School of Education at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). With a longstanding career in teacher education and academic administration, he played a central role in shaping the vision and early development of the newly-created university.

