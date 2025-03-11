New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Three men were charred to death after a massive fire gutted a hut near the AGCR Enclave at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, a fire official said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2:22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene.

The flames were brought under control by 2:50 am, the official said.

At 3:10 am, station officer Feroz confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut.

The deceased have been identified as Jaggi Kumar (34), Shyam Singh (36) and Jitender Kumar (35), all residents of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

