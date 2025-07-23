New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi government will construct 2,856 modern bus queue shelters across the capital, drawing design models from global cities like London, Singapore and Moscow as well as Indian cities to offer commuters a smarter and more uniform travel experience.

The government plans to replace outdated Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) shelters under this major revamp and expand the existing network with modern structures and innovative designs.

These new shelters will feature digital display screens showing real-time bus arrival information, route maps, QR code-based feedback systems, solar panels for energy efficiency, CCTV cameras for enhanced security, USB charging ports and smart lighting to improve visibility and safety during night hours, an official told PTI.

To achieve uniformity, 1,397 shelters have already undergone feasibility surveys and an additional 1,459 shelters are proposed for the next phase, bringing the total to 2,856, the official said.

All 2,856 shelters will be taken under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with no expenditure from the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), following a recent meeting chaired by the Delhi transport minister, he added.

According to a proposal by the DTIDC, the city currently has 4,627 notified bus queue shelter locations according to a 2007 Gazette notification, but only 2,021 are operational.

Among these, 250 are old-type DTC shelters, 1,580 are stainless steel modern shelters, and 191 are mild steel shelters installed through MP and MLA LAD funds.

