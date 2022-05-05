New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi government will develop a park in every district in the national capital into a model park with amenities such as pergolas, fountains, jogging tracks, open gyms and WiFi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai chaired a review meeting with departments and agencies concerned over the redevelopment of around 16,828 parks in the city.

Under a scheme, the government will provide Rs 2.55 lakh per acre to resident welfare associations and NGOs for the creation and maintenance of parks and gardens. "A survey is underway to identify unmaintained parks. Around 12,000 parks have been surveyed so far," Rai said.

Under a pilot project, the government will redevelop a park each in every district into a model park.

The government wants to equip the parks with adequate lighting, CCTV cameras, toilets, and power backup.

The redeveloped parks will have dedicated play areas for toddlers and children with child-friendly play equipment, open-air gyms, gazebos and covered seating areas.

These parks will also have walking, jogging and cycling tracks and waterbodies.

