New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): District Courts in the national capital will resume the physical hearing in full capacity from March 2, 2022.

Till then, 50 per cent of the judicial officers will resume the physical court hearing while others will take up the matters virtually from February 14 till February 28, 2022. The High Court on Friday issued an order in this regard.

Also Read | Delhi HC, District Courts in National Capital To Resume Physical Hearings From March 2.

The order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said that the aforesaid arrangement shall continue till February 28 and from March 2, 2022, there shall be a complete resumption of physical hearings in the Delhi District Court.

The order said, ''After the complete resumption of the physical hearing, the Court may, in exceptional circumstances on a case to case basis, permit hybrid or video conference hearing."

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

The order further said that the advocate, staff officials, litigants and other visitors to the Court shall follow all the COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc issued by the Central Government, Government of NCT of Delhi and Court administration from time to time.

It also advised all stakeholders to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, the order read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)