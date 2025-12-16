New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A firing incident was reported in PS Jafrabad in Delhi at around 1.40 AM. After the Delhi Police had reached the place, they found that a man named Faizal (30 years old) was dead. His brother, Nadeem (33 years old), who was taken to the JPC hospital, was also declared dead by the doctors.

The incident happened in the R/o Gali No. 30/8, and police took immediate action to file a case under Sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act at Jafrabad Police Station.

Section 103(1) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) directly deals with punishment for murder, while Sections 3 and 5 (and related) of the older Arms Act, 1959, deal with the licensing/prohibition and use of arms, with Section 27 specifying severe penalties for using arms, particularly in case of death.

According to the reports from the police, the investigation has begun with a forensic team reaching the home shortly after. They have collected evidence from the crime scene to test and identify the culprit.

Police also state that several teams have been created for arresting the culprit, while the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the injuries and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The case would be investigated further, and efforts to catch the culprit are underway, as per the Delhi Police statement.

This incident comes after a 50-year-old dairyman's son was shot dead at Shahdara on Thursday night. Sharing the details of the crime, Shahdara DSP stated that a woman who had called around 10:30 pm, claiming her husband was shot and dead. After reaching the spot, they found the man with three bullet wounds. (ANI)

