New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A factory worker died and two others were injured after two groups clashed with each other at a warehouse in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as a Dharmender (33).

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night at a godown in the Nangli Sakrawati area.

"It was found that three people received injuries and were taken to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to the injuries. The other two are under treatment. The deceased is a 33-year-old male named Dharmender," police said.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Challenging Allahabad High Court Order on November 10.

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that one person was caught on suspicion of entering a godown for theft by workers present there.

"After some time, a group of persons came there alleging that the person was being beaten and entered into a quarrel with the godown workers, causing grievous injuries to three. Then the group escaped from the scene of the crime," police said.

Police said that the two accused have been detained.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 307, 147, 148, and 149 of IPC at Police Station Najafgarh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)