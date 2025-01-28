New Delhi [India], January 28: Two people have lost their lives after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, police said. So far 12 people have been rescued from the spot and the rescue operation is underway. The rescue operations are being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi assured people that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped. Giving her assurance, the CM posted on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people." Building Collapse in Burari: Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Structure Collapses in Delhi.

Rescue Operation Underway in Burari

#WATCH | Morning visuals from Kaushik Enclave in Delhi's Burari where a four-storey recently built building in 200 square yards area collapsed, yesterday.12 people have been rescued so far. pic.twitter.com/YUkOd1DNxM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday night inspected the search and rescue operations and claimed that there might have been negligence on someone's part for the collapse. "It was a 4-storey building and the construction was completed. The POP work for finishing was underway... As per the police reports, 20-22 people were trapped... 12 people have been rescued. The NDRF is at the spot," Tiwari told reporters. He further claimed that there is "no doubt" that there was negligence on someone's part for this collapse. Building Collapse in Burari: Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Structure Collapses in Delhi.

"There is no doubt that there is a huge negligence. A newly-built four-storey building has collapsed... Whoever is responsible will not be spared," he told ANI. "The condition of one girl child is very serious... The rest of the people have been sent to the hospital and they are out of danger," Tiwari said.

