Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, January 27. Fire services rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert, and rescue operations were launched to rescue those stuck. "A call for a building collapse in Delhi's Burari area was received. Fire engines at the spot. Several people are feared trapped," Delhi Fire Services said. More details are awaited. Delhi Grisly Murder: Man Arrested for Killing Cousin After Victim Pressurises Him To Abandon Family and Live With Her, Charred Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Near Shivaji Road.

Building Collapse in Burari

A call for a building collapse in Delhi's Burari area was received. Fire engines at the spot. Several people are feared trapped: Delhi Fire Services — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

