New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A US national allegedly carrying six live bullet rounds in his baggage was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport recently, official sources said on Wednesday.

The passenger, who was bound for Helsinki onboard a Finnair flight on May 22 from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, was handed over to the Delhi Police, which booked him under sections of the Arms Act.

The passenger has now been released on bail, they said, adding the bullets were of the Hornady 357 Mag caliber.

