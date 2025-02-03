New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): With just two days left for the Delhi assembly polls, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday exuded confidence in the party's victory saying that the excitement shows that they (BJP) will be forming the government and Delhi will see the spring of development on February 8.

As Monday marks the last day of the election campaigning, the Delhi BJP President stated that all senior leaders of the BJP, including Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda would campaign for the party.

Also Read | Budget Session 2025: Ruckus Erupted in Parliament As Opposition MPs Demand Discussion on Mahakumbh Stampede Incident.

"People of Delhi have made up their minds. Today is the last day of campaigning and all our senior leaders, our National President, Union Home Minister and Union Defence Minister, all will be among the people of Delhi. The excitement being shown by the people of Delhi gives us confidence that we will be forming the government... Delhi will see the spring of development on 8 February... We have already done several development works in the nation under the leadership of PM Modi but Delhi is left... So, Delhi will see the spring of development on 8 February and people of Delhi will stamp BJP's victory on February 5," Savhdeva told ANI.

On Sunday, addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that similar to the change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

Also Read | Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Ayaan Khan Found Dead in Patna; Cause of Death Yet To Be Ascertained (Watch Video).

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, will focus on development and public welfare.

He further mentioned that PM Modi gave a big gift to the middle class in the budget.

"The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works, public welfare...every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget...Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax," he said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi will go to the polls on Wednesday (February 5) and the results of the election will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)