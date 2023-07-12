New Delhi, July 12: A 30-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday. She allegedly consumed a poisonous substance which resulted in her death, police said that the woman’s father-in-law has been taken into custody in this connection.

According to police, the woman had accused her in-laws of harassing her.

The incident came to light when the police received information at Bindapur police station around 3 pm on Tuesday about a suspected case of poisoning.

A police team reached the hospital and met with the woman’s family. "The deceased’s family members alleged that recently her in-laws had purchased a property in Uttam Nagar area but as they could not arrange for the required full amount they had been forcing her to ask her family members to pay for the remaining sum so that the property can be purchased", police said.

The police officer further informed that they had recovered a suicide note from the purse of the deceased woman. "In the suicide note she has alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law have harassed her because of which she was forced to take the extreme step. We also found some videos in the woman’s phone in which she has levelled allegations against her father-in-law of molestation," the police stated.

The police added, “The father-in-law of the woman has been arrested while role of others is being looked into. The body has been sent for a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Handwriting of the suicide note is also being verified".

The woman is survived by three children and her husband. The police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code 498 A (subjecting woman to cruelty to meet unlawful demand), 306 (abetment to suicide), 354 (molestation) and under other relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

