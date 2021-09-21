New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman, who attempted suicide more than a week ago in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, succumbed at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had attempted suicide on September 10 and according to her family, she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.

No suicide note or any poisonous substance was found at the spot, police said.

She was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar and was later shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where she died during the course of her treatment on the night of September 19, according to the police.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: 5 Killed in Lightning Strikes in Morena, Betul Districts.

Her family members alleged that she committed suicide due to a man with whom she was suspected to be in a relationship, a senior police officer said, adding that no written statement has been given by the family in this matter.

During inquiry, it was found that the person named by the victim's family is married and that no complaint was made against him earlier by the woman or any of her family members, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the body was handed over to police after post-mortem and an inquiry is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)