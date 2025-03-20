New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was strangled and dumped in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Zubair (27) and Asif (26), with the latter being in a relationship with the victim, Komal (22), they said.

Police said Asif strangled her on March 12 after he accused her of being in a relationship with someone else, too.

Subsequently, he, along with his friend, Zubair, tied a rock to the body and threw it in the drain.

The matter came to light when the body was found on March 17.

Following investigation, it was revealed that the body was that of Komal, a person reported missing from Seemapuri on March 13, police said.

A probe was launched, and the two accused were arrested on Wednesday.

Sources said Komal used to work at a call centre while Asif was a cab driver.

