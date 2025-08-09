New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a woman and her two minor daughters were found dead in their home in Karawal Nagar on Saturday morning.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the deaths was received at the Karawal Nagar police station at around 7:15 am on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, police personnel discovered the bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her daughters, aged about seven and five years, lying dead in their room. Crime and forensic teams reached the site to collect evidence, while officers are examining the scene for possible clues.

Police said the bodies have been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station. Teams have been deployed to trace the husband of the deceased.

The investigation is currently in progress. (ANI)

