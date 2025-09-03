New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark on Wednesday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to safer locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain". "Thunderstorm with rain" for tomorrow, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5, "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, following incessant rain in Delhi, residents of many parts of the city have shifted to safer locations due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. As the city grapples with heavy rainfall, people in Yamuna Bazar continue to leave their areas, navigating through thigh-deep water.

In another part of the capital, shopkeepers in the Monastery Market of Civil Lines, anticipating the possibility of flooding, have decided to shift their goods as a precautionary measure.

Deepak Rastogi, a shopkeeper in the Monastery market of Civil Lines, says that all shops in low-lying areas have started shifting their goods. "I have 3 shops here. Water will enter here 100 pc, the Administration has advised us to take care of ourselves, remain alert, and stay safe. All shops in low-lying areas are shifting their goods. We have been told that there will be water here for 2-3 days," Rastogi tells ANI.

Delhi authorities had initiated a rescue operation to save farmers who were stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday. At 10:30 am, the water level of the Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall in Majnu Ka Tila.

Additionally, at Loha Pul, city authorities have ordered the halt of traffic and public from 5 pm, after the river crossed its danger mark due to heavy rainfall across the NCR.

Meanwhile, the city's CM, Rekha Gupta, during her visit to Loha Pul yesterday, stated that the situation is under control, but the release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by evening.

"The situation is under control. The release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by the evening. In spite of that, the outfall of water from here is at the right point. All arrangements that had to be made for the residents here have been made by the Administration. Even better arrangements would be made. I met the people here and saw arrangements for their accommodation. There is water flow only in Yamuna plain. All arrangements are being made for the people. We will not let there be any difficulty. I have spoken with the adjoining states - J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis," says Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

