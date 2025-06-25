New Delhi, June 25: Residents of the national capital can anticipate showers, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall, along with winds gusting between 30 to 40 kmph, and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur at several locations across the capital, including Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi, as well as parts of the NCR, the IMD said in a statement.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 29.6 degrees, 1.7 degrees above the season's average, IMD said. Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent in the morning and 74 per cent in the evening. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light Rain, Thunderstorms To Continue Relief From Heatwave, Predicts IMD.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thursday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 27 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, the capital's air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.

