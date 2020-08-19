New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A dark cloud cover and fresh, short spell of rains made the weather pleasant in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: IMD Warns of Another Spell of Heavy Rains, Cloudy Sky in National Capital for Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

Earlier, it had predicted moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: COVAXIN Second Phase Clinical Testing in Gauhati Medical College.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)