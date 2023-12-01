New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital dipped into the 'Severe' category in several areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the official data, in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 a.m.

Similarly, the AQI at the Jahangirpuri and Dwarka sector -8 was recorded at 411 and 405 respectively, falling in the 'severe' category.

Anuj Kumar, a local, blamed the government for not doing enough to bring down levels of pollution

"There is a lot of pollution in Delhi. We face difficulty breathing during our morning walk. The pollution was reduced a little due to the rain but it is still a lot. The government does not make enough effort... The pollution is very high", he said.

A senior citizen wearing a mask, while speaking to ANI, complained of breathing problems amid severe air quality.

"The pollution is very high. It is dangerous for humans... We are using masks during the morning walks... I am a senior citizen and I came here for a morning walk. There is difficulty breathing within 10 minutes of the walk. There is construction work going on and there is no rain and that is why the pollution is not settled..."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. (ANI)

