New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) In a first for the capital, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) will install an AI-driven ScanOair, a contactless system that screens body temperature, recognises faces, detects face masks and monitors crowd flow in real time.

The facility will be inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday.

ScanOair will automatically scan the body temperature of every individual entering the premises, detect whether they are wearing a mask correctly and facilitate contactless entry by using facial recognition to log visitors, an official told PTI.

The system also generates live data analytics on footfall, temperature trends, and protocol compliance, enabling hospital administrators to monitor safety and operational metrics from a centralised dashboard.

MAIDS, which caters to thousands of patients daily, is the first government-run dental hospital in Delhi to adopt such technology.

Officials say the device, which doesn't require any human engagement, will significantly improve hygiene and safety standards, especially in the wake of heightened awareness following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system also integrates with hospital security mechanisms, allowing instant alerts in case of any protocol violations, such as high temperature or missing masks.

