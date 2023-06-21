New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The markets in the national capital will soon get a digital platform to reach out to customers across the country and worldwide with the launch of Dilli Bazaar e-portal which will feature 10,000 vendors in its initial phase, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Government is in the final stages of launching the platform, which will soon be available to Delhi sellers, the statement said, claiming it to be the first such portal in the country.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the Dilli Bazaar Project on Wednesday. Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other senior officials were also present.

Within six months of its launch, the Delhi Government aims to bring over one lakh shops in Delhi to the Dilli Bazaar portal, offering them a 24x7 digital storefront.

The government plans to develop a unique virtual experience that allows users to explore Delhi's iconic as well as local markets and browse through the products on offer, the statement said.

The Dilli Bazaar portal will have a dedicated team responsible for complete branding solutions, including visiting the markets.

Emphasising the "Go Local" motto, customers on this platform will be able to search for products, markets, sellers, and geographical areas to discover the unique markets of Delhi, each with its distinctive branding, the statement added.

The portal will give a significant boost to the renowned local shops in various markets of Delhi, offering search options by market, shop name, and product category.

Regardless of whether they have GST numbers or not, all shopkeepers in Delhi will be allowed to register on the portal. Each shopkeeper will have a personalised digital storefront on the portal, listing all their products.

Dilli Bazaar plans to go beyond being just an e-commerce platform by introducing virtual market tours. Customers and visitors will be able to view market streets and shops, making their purchasing and itinerary planning more convenient.

The Dilli Bazaar portal shall also be Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) enabled. It will enable a similar kind of flexibility in e-commerce like UPI has in e-payments.

Under ONDC, one will be able to buy a product from the shop you want but choose the platform of your choice. For example, at present, if one logs on to Amazon or Flipkart they will only be able to buy from their sellers and their sellers will only be able to sell using their platform. On Dilli Bazaar, the sellers will be able to sell across platforms and give an explicit choice to the buyer to choose the platform.

The scheme's first phase will concentrate on involving product sellers on the platform. This platform will be connected to service providers in the second phase.

The Dilli Bazaar portal will also be extremely beneficial to start-ups. If a start-up is starting a new project, it can sell its products on this portal.

